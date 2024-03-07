Canterbury University biochemist's experiment ready for lift off

It's an exciting time for Canterbury University biochemist and senior lecturer Dr Sarah Kessans.

Dr Sarah Kessans. Photo: University of Canterbury

One of Kessans' research experiments is set to orbit the Earth later this month aboard the International Space Station.

The small scientific experiment, known as a payload, will be carried on NASA's SpaceX CRS-30 resupply mission.

Kessans is researching protein crystallisation, a technique used by scientists to understand protein structures and what they look like.

"Protein crystallography allows researchers to get detailed structural data of proteins," said Kessans.

"These pictures allow us to better understand diseases and develop new medicines."

It will study protein crystal growth in space as the scientists analyse how experiments work in gravity compared to microgravity.

Kessans went through NASA's astronaut selection programme herself seven years ago, getting all the way to the final 50 from an initial pool of 18,000 candidates.

"It really changed my perspective as to the value of microgravity research and doing research on the space station.

"So, since then, I really shifted quite a bit of the research that I do. So really being able to drive this here in New Zealand has been just a huge honour."

The International Space Station in orbit 436km above New Zealand. Photo: NASA's Johnson Space Center

The project's funding came from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, through its Endeavour Fund, which has granted more than $10 million to create a commercial facility over the next five years.

It's a partnership with commercial space company, Axiom Space, alongside teams here and in the United States.

"So, we've got hardware engineers from Austria here in Christchurch, software engineers from internal here in Christchurch, the mechanical engineering department."

She believes it is an exciting time to be part of the aerospace industry.

Kessans and her team head to Florida next week to watch the launch of the SpaceX mission from the Kennedy Space Centre.

-By Emily O'Hagan, made with the support of NZ On Air