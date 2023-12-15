Cashmere High wins Get2Go Challenge

(Clockwise from top left) Sara Prince, Greta Prince, Finn Groer, Katie Chinn, Elsie Brown, Mike Bennett, Silas Jones, AJ Williams, Ben Coughlan and Anna Wright with the Get2Go Challenge trophy. PHOTO: JONAS POHLMAN/HILLARY OUTDOORS

Cashmere High School’s junior adventure racing team has won the national Get2Go Challenge in Tongariro.

The team, made up of three year 9 students and five year 10s, were first out of 12 schools after five days of gruelling competition – running, biking, kayaking and problem solving.

AJ Williams, Anna Wright, Finn Groer and Elsie Brown complete the biking stage of the race. PHOTOS: JONAS POHLMAN/HILLARY OUTDOORS

They scored 2484 points, more than 200 clear of second-placed John Paul College from Rotorua.

Cashmere High team co-ordinator Mike Bennett said it was a fantastic week.

“I think anyone would be proud of this team. They’re really great to work with, great doing challenges and amazing outside competition too,” he said.

The first and only previous time Cashmere High lifted the trophy was in 2012, and Bennett said it’s great to get it back.

“We came close in 2021 when we finished second, and lots of these guys have older siblings who were in that team so it’s good for them to be able to get one up on their siblings,” he said.

Despite coming second to Middleton Grange in the Canterbury regional event, Cashmere qualified for the final after Middleton Grange pulled out.

“We were a bit lucky to make it, but I think it showed that we deserved to be there in the end,” Bennett said.

The competition began with three days of problem solving tasks to earn competition points, with events like bike limbo, paddling an upside-down kayak, and rope climbing.

Teams then competed in two days of racing across land and water in a bid to get to the finish line first.

Staggered starts on the final day based on existing points meant no matter what had happened in the lead-up, the first team to finish would be the champions.

And it was Cashmere High, with Elsie Brown, Katie Chinn, Ben Coughlan, Finn Groer, Silas Jones, Greta Prince, AJ Williams and Anna Wright getting there first.

By Sam Coughlan