Wednesday, 11 November 2020

CGHS evacuated after bomb threats

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Christchurch Girls High. Photo: RNZ
    Christchurch Girls High. Photo: RNZ
    Christchurch Girls' High had to be evacuated for an hour on Wednesday after receiving a number of bomb threats.

    Principal Christine O'Neill said the school was evacuated at about 11.10am after it received three threatening emails from different email addresses.

    "The police came on site along with some bomb experts and they thoroughly searched the school."

    Nothing of suspicion was found and the school reopened at about 12.30pm.

    A police spokeswoman said there is currently still a police presence at the school.

    "Police are continuing to make enquiries to identify the source of the threat."

     

    NZ Herald

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter