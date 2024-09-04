Chch man accused of rape and sexual violation always believed he had consent - defence

John Hope Muchirahondo. Photo: RNZ / Nate McKinnon

The defence has opened its case for a Christchurch man facing multiple sexual assault charges, with his lawyer saying his client simply always believed the interactions were consensual.

John Hope Muchirahondo is facing 31 charges in the High Court at Christchurch, including rape and sexual violation against multiple women.

He had been facing 32 charges, but yesterday one charge of rape was dismissed by Justice Lisa Preston.

In opening the defence case on Tuesday, Muchirahondo's lawyer Anselm Williams said the defence view was that the jury could not find Muchirahondo guilty on any of the charges.

He said his client's defence was simple.

"That he has never engaged in sexual activity of the type described in circumstances where there has not been consent, or where he has not reasonably believed there was consent."

Williams also pointed out that Muchirahondo was facing sexual violation charges, not charges of creating videos without the consent of those in the videos.

He said it was the sexual violation charges which the Crown must prove.

The Crown presented yesterday a number of videos and images found on Muchirahondo's phone of sexual activity, naked women, and women's genitals being touched.

Detective Brett Goucher had told the court that in some of the videos and photos it appeared the women were asleep.

Williams said the defence witnesses will include an expert on sleep and whether it is possible to assess if people are asleep, and an expert on memory and the impact of alcohol on memory.

Muchirahondo will not be giving evidence.