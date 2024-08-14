Child hurt in Hereford St crash

A child was injured in a car crash in Christchurch on Tuesday night.

A police spokesperson said the child suffered a minor injury in the crash. The crash was being treated as a family-harm incident.

Three people were arrested at the scene on Hereford St in Linwood.

A resident told ChrisLynchMedia.com she heard a loud bang about 6pm and rushed outside to find two severely damaged vehicles.

An eyewitness told Chris Lynch Media a man standing outside a stationary car reached into the car as a female driver attempted to escape.

The witness said the car crashed into another vehicle.

There were four children in the car, including a baby who was uninjured, Chris Lynch Media reported.