Children's charity gifted spot on Crusaders jersey

The Crusaders have revealed a new jersey for the upcoming season – and it aims to help lift children out of poverty.

Crusader Fergus Burke models the new retail jersey featuring the KidsCan logo. Photo: Crusaders

The franchise has gifted the front sponsor’s mark on their new 2024/2025 Super Rugby Pacific retail jerseys to KidsCan.

The jersey was launched today at West Spreydon School. It is available for fans to purchase in store or online, with $5 from every one sold through the Crusaders shop going to KidsCan.

The jersey the team will wear on the field next season is set to feature the same design and pattern, but the front sponsor will be announced in the new year.

Crusaders players and staff headed to West Spreydon School this morning to promote the KidsCan jersey and serve breakfast to 270 pupils.

All of the pupils will also be given the chance to attend a Crusaders game in 2024.

KidsCan is just one of the good causes supported by the Crusaders. The franchise also started the Crusade with Heart Foundation, and holds community, alumni and corporate events across the region to raise money for worthwhile causes.

Said Crusaders chief executive Colin Mansbridge: “Our partnership with KidsCan is about doing our part to address the challenges faced by children in need. By dedicating the front of our retail jerseys to KidsCan, we aim to inspire our fans to be part of something bigger – a movement that champions the well-being and future of every child. Together with KidsCan, we aim to contribute to a brighter, more equitable future for all.”