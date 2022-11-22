Chisnallwood Intermediate working to overturn ministry's plan to slash roll

Chisnallwood Intermediate. Photo: Google

The fight over a Ministry of Education plan to slash the roll of a Christchurch school continues.

Chisnallwood Intermediate principal Justin Fields said the school has been putting together a submission in recent weeks.

“We’re putting a case forward for the reasons why the roll shouldn’t be slashed to 400.”

Justin Fields.

While Fields could not detail the submission, he said parts of it were based on a disagreement with a ministry report.

Fields said the school has received support from Burwood Ward city councillor Kelly Barber, Coastal Ward city councillor Celeste Donovan, and Mayor Phil Mauger.

The decision to reduce the student intake at the school from 664 to 400 within two years came after the ministry report, which found the majority of students live in the zones of the neighbouring schools.

In March 2022, 493 students at the school were out-of-zone enrolments.

Said Christchurch East MP Hon Poto Williams: “The roll is being reduced to ensure a sustainable network of schools that provides quality education for all students.”

Shirley Intermediate School, Haeata Community Campus, Parkview Pārua School and South New Brighton School are expected to have sufficient space for students if Chisnallwood reduces its roll.

Additional capacity is also planned for Rāwhiti School and Te Aratai College in the short-term and Queenspark School in the long-term outlook for roll growth funding.

Other options in the report, including a capacity of 500 or 700 students, were declined.

This was not the first time Chisnallwood Intermediate has had to fight a ministry decision.

In 2012, then Education Minister Hekia Parata announced plans to merge the school with Aranui High School. However, the decision was overturned the following year.

Kelly Barber.

In a letter sent to the ministry and Poto Williams on October 7, Barber said the roll reduction was short-sighted.

“The area around Chisnallwood provides potential for affordable housing, and the new housing intensification rules, it is highly likely that there will be a growth in housing in east Christchurch.

“The key word here is choice - parents sending their children to Chisnallwood currently have the choice to do this. If the roll is reduced, then this choice will be lost for many families in the wider school area.”

Barber also said many families have two generations of children who have attended the school.

“For many families, it has not been their choice to live out of the small enrolment scheme home zone. They were displaced by the earthquakes but choose to come back to the area to send their children to Chisnallwood because they are still part of this community.”

In response to Barber’s letter, Associate Minister of Education Jan Tinetti said siblings of current and former students will have priority access to any out-of-zone places.