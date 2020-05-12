Christ Church Cathedral contractors blessed before beginning works

NEW BEGINNINGS: A blessing was held to mark the commencement of stabilisations works to the Christ Church Cathedral. Photo: Supplied.

A blessing was held at the earthquake-ravaged Christ Church Cathedral site to mark the commencement of stabilisation works.

Only a few people were permitted on the site due to alert level three restrictions so it was also live-streamed.

The ceremony, led by Christ Church Cathedral dean Lawrence Kimberley was held as the sun rose over Cathedral Square.

The blessing of workers and the site itself was attended by the Bishop of Te Waipounamu Richard Wallace, Ngāi Tahu’s Dr Te Maire Tau, Matt Tippen from the project team and Gary Davidson representing Naylor Love the main contractor for the project.

The blessing precedes the start of physical work on the site. This follows the granting of resource consent in March to establish the worksite and then begin stabilisation of the Cathedral.

The works were delayed by the lockdown as they were deemed non-essential under alert lever four restrictions.

The stabilisation phase is expected to take up to two years to complete, at the cost of $11.8 million. The next phase will take at least five years of work.

Anglican Bishop of Christchurch Peter Carrell said the site will now be energised.

“In these uncertain times, this blessing represents ongoing progress and momentum for this key project for the city, despite the challenges all are facing. It’s a positive and optimistic reminder of the spiritual home the Cathedral represents for the Anglican church in Canterbury and the West Coast and the revitalisation the Cathedral’s reinstatement will bring to the city and Cathedral Square," he said.

Dean Kimberley said the site blessing was an important city milestone.

“As the sun rose, we reflected quietly on the challenges Christchurch has faced as a city and what we all face now as a nation. Yet it was also a time to celebrate how far we have come and how much further we will go by working together and supporting one another," he said.