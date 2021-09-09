Christchurch Airport evacuation: Domestic terminal reopens

Christchurch Airport says its domestic terminal has reopened after a suspicious item of interest sparked an evacuation on Thursday morning.

A police spokesperson said they were made aware of the discovery of the item - in a bag at the screening checkpoint - about 8am.

The domestic terminal was evacuated as a precaution, they said.

The Aviation Security Service said one of its officers identified what appeared to be an "improvised explosive device (IED)" at an airport security screening point.

Avsec explosive detector dogs were called in as a precaution to help identify any potential explosives or explosive materials.

A police spokesperson confirmed the "item of interest" was located at the airport about 8am.

"The item was found in a bag at a screening checkpoint. The domestic terminal has been evacuated as a precaution.

"Police are making enquiries and speaking with two people in relation to the incident."

A New Zealand Defence Force explosive ordnance disposal unit was also called in as a precaution.

The domestic terminal has been evacuated as a precaution. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The spokesperson said it was not a bomb threat. Flights continued to land at the airport during the evacuation.

One passenger from Wanaka said he was due to fly to Italy. But he was eyeing the clock nervously as he stood in the rental car pick-up area, his long-awaited trip to reunite with his partner in Italy facing yet another obstacle.

The man was in the queue at security when staff initiated the evacuation process.

"They found the package, checked it through the x-ray machine and decided it was suspicious," he said.

The man said he had been planning his trip for four months, but securing an MIQ spot on return and then the Delta variant outbreak combined to delay the couple's first reunion in two years.

"I've been planning it for ages but because of the level changes and things like that I've already had to delay it for nine days.

"Her mother died two months ago. I was meant to go on the first (of September) for her internment. I've obviously missed that."

His flight to Auckland was scheduled to depart at 9.10am, the Emirates service to Rome via Kuala Lumpur and Dubai takes off at 5.10pm - a window that eased his anxiety.

"I've still got plenty of time to get there," said the man, who is set to return to New Zealand on October 20.

Another traveller said he was at the airport to catch a flight back to Auckland.

"We were upstairs in the Koru Lounge and there was an announcement to say evacuate the building immediately. The sirens went off," he said.

"We were waiting for a flight. It was meant to go at 9.10am but I doubt it. It could be a couple of hours."

Christchurch Airport has been evacuated. Photo: George Heard

-Additional reporting NZ Herald



