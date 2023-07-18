Christchurch Airport noise reviewed

Noise contours are a footprint Christchurch Airport must operate within. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Noise contours for Christchurch International Airport are being reviewed, as Environment Canterbury begins work on its regional policy statement.

The council has received updated noise contours requested from Christchurch International Airport, which will help inform a review of the Canterbury Regional Policy Statement, which has been operative since 2013.

The airport’s modelling was reviewed by an international panel of experts, who worked with airport staff to finalise the noise contours, an Environment Canterbury spokesperson said.

‘‘At this stage, the new contours are considered to be technical information only.’’

In the meantime, the existing noise contours identified in the operative regional policy statement will be used for land use planning purposes.

The policy helps Environment Canterbury and local councils identify areas exposed to aircraft noise, so appropriate measures can be developed to mitigate any negative impacts, the spokesperson said.

The existing noise contours were developed more than 10 years ago to inform the Greater Christchurch Urban Development Strategy, the 2013 Regional Policy Statement and the district plans for Christchurch, Selwyn and Waimakariri.

‘‘They are essentially a footprint an airport must operate within,’’ the spokesperson said.

‘‘This might include limiting development or requiring noise protection in buildings in areas likely to be adversely affected by the noise.’’

Noise contours were also being used in developing the Greater Christchurch spatial plan, along with other environmental and hazard considerations.

This spatial planning will set the long-term direction for where and how the Greater Christchurch urban area will grow over time.

Public consultation is open until July 23.

Once the spatial plan has been developed it will be incorporated into the regional policy statement and then the Christchurch, Selwyn and Waimakariri District Plans.

A new Canterbury Regional Policy Statement is expected to be notified in December next year.

- By David Hill

​​​​​​​Local Democracy Reporter

• Public interest journalism funded through New Zealand on Air.