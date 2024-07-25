Christchurch Akaroa Rd reopens after crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Two people have been injured in a single-vehicle crash that closed Christchurch Akaroa Rd this morning.
The crash on State Highway 75, near Prices Valley Rd, was reported to police about 10.25am on Thursday.
A police spokesperson said two people are understood to have moderate to serious injuries.
The road was blocked but was reopened about 12.20pm.
"Police are making enquiries into the matter."