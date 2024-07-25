Thursday, 25 July 2024

Updated 12.30 pm

Christchurch Akaroa Rd reopens after crash

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Two people have been injured in a single-vehicle crash that closed Christchurch Akaroa Rd this morning.

    The crash on State Highway 75, near Prices Valley Rd, was reported to police about 10.25am on Thursday.

    A police spokesperson said two people are understood to have moderate to serious injuries.

    The road was blocked but was reopened about 12.20pm.

    "Police are making enquiries into the matter."