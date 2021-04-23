Friday, 23 April 2021

Christchurch body buried in backyard: Trial date set for March next year

    A woman accused of killing her partner and burying him in the backyard of his Christchurch home has been found fit to stand trial - but denies a charge of murder.

    Rena Maloney, 55, is accused of killing Martin Orme Berry on December 29.

    Police were alerted to the "location of the body" at a property on Main North Rd in Papanui two weeks later.

    Maloney appeared at the High Court in Christchurch on Friday morning before Justice Cameron Mander.

    The court heard that she had been found fit to stand trial after a mental health assessment.

    Maloney's appearance was brief this morning, witnessed by members of Berry's family who were supported by police.

    A trial date has been set for March next year.

    Maloney, who did not speak during the hearing, was remanded in custody until her next court date.

    As she left to return to the court cells she acknowledged three women who sat in the public gallery to support her.

    Berry's family earlier told the Herald they are "devastated" by his death.

     

