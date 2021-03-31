Christchurch City Chorus gears up for extravaganza show

Christchurch City Chorus will present their next show on April 10. Photo: Supplied

Following a successful recruitment drive earlier this year, which aimed to provide women from across Canterbury an opportunity to perform on stage, internationally-acclaimed a cappella group Christchurch City Chorus is looking forward to presenting their next show on April 10.

Joined by special guests such as the Woolston Brass, the show Broadway, Barbershop & Brass will be an extravaganza of toe-tapping songs from movies such as Mission Impossible and Broadway shows.

Songs such as Happy will bring a smile to the faces of young and old and be sure to lighten hearts.

The chorus has been putting the show together since January with master director, Virginia Humphrey-Taylor, and Richard Marrett, musical director of Jersey Boys which was on recently at the Court Theatre, as their in-house coaches.

Said Humphrey-Taylor: "This is a wonderful opportunity for our newest chorus members to join our seasoned members on stage for an exciting performance.

"We just love sharing our musical craft with the people of Christchurch and all over the world through or live stream as well."

Tickets for Broadway, Barbershop & Brass are available now at www.humanatix.com. It will also be live-streamed.

The show will be followed by the national a cappella competitions from April 29 to May 1 in Christchurch.

New Zealand is the only Sweet Adeline’s region in the world able to hold such an event this year.