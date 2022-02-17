Christchurch flight a close contact Covid exposure site

Photo: File image

A flight out of Christchurch has been added to the Ministry of Health’s list of 'close contact' Covid exposure locations.

Passengers seated in rows 13, 14, 15, 16 and 17 on Flight NZ5804 from Christchurch to Tauranga between 12pm and 2pm on February 9 are considered to be close contacts of the Covid case.

They should to self-isolate, get tested immediately and again on day five after they were exposed.

They should record the visit online or contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453 so contact tracers can get in touch. Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health.

It comes after two flights into Christchurch and a cafe at The Palms were added to the ministry's list of 'close contact' locations on Tuesday.

First cases in Waitaki and Central Otago

Meanwhile, Covid-19 is spreading through the lower South Island with Waitaki and Central Otago recording their first new cases.

A Southern District Health Board spokesman said on Thursday afternoon there are 350 close contacts isolating throughout the Southern district and 228 of those were in the Queenstown Lakes district.

There were 35 new cases reported in the south today, bringing the total to 153 active cases.

One of those was in Central Otago and another in Waitaki.

Dunedin has nine new cases, bringing total to 15, while Queenstown Lakes recorded 23 new cases, bringing the total to 123 active cases.

As New Zealand moved into phase 2 of the Covid-19 response it would move to digital solutions for contact tracing and self isolation, the spokesman said.

Text message notifications to inform people if they have been identified as a case started yesterday afternoon.

Planned care at hospitals would continue, he said.

As an extra layer of protection for patients and staff, a Covid-19 test would be required 48-72 hours prior to surgery, which could be conducted at any community testing centre.

Extra safeguards have been put in place at hospitals to protect patients and staff.

Visitors would be required to wear medical masks and other PPE as required.

Visitors with mask exemptions were not able to enter hospitals.

Patients could have a maximum of two registered visitors during their entire admission.

Only one of the registered visitors may visit each day.

Exceptions may be made in time-sensitive palliative care situations and when people need interpreters or other equity-related support, the spokesman said.

One support person, who had been screened and approved by the relevant area, may attend outpatient appointments and ambulatory care.

Where there was no suspicion of Covid-19 contact or symptoms, one key support person could accompany maternity patients into the assessment room and birthing suite.

- Reporting Wyatt Ryder, ODT, and Star News