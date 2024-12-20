Christchurch library users still 'hooked' on Jack Reacher

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Brothers Lee and Andrew Child penned the most borrowed book in the city for the seventh year in a row - and claimed second place this year too.
Christchurch City Libraries’ annual list of the most issued books shows The Secret (No 1) and No Plan B from the Jack Reacher series were borrowed more than any other books this year.
"No Plan B was the most popular book in 2023 as well, so we cannot deny there is something special about these novels that keep our readers hooked,” said Christchurch City Council head of libraries and information Carolyn Robertson.
"We were pleased to see the third spot go to a Kiwi with Sam Neill’s memoir Did I ever tell you this?
"It’s a great read, which tells the story of how he became one of the world’s most celebrated actors."
Rounding out the top five most issued books were historical fiction novel, The Women, by Kristin Hannah and Jeff Kinney's latest addition to the children’s series Diary of a Wimpy Kid - No Brainer.
“If you’re looking for a summer read, the Christchurch City Libraries’ website is the perfect place to go for inspiration,” Robertson says.
“As well as our overall list of most popular books, we’ve also got lists for most popular New Zealand book, adult fiction, non-fiction, rangatahi teen, tamariki kids and comics/graphic novels.”
There are also ‘Best of 2024’ lists - the crème de la crème of books, magazines, newspapers, films and television shows - curated by librarians and customers.
“These lists are there to encourage and inspire residents to head to their local library during the holidays, find something new to read to help unwind and relax after a busy year,” Robertson says.
Most popular books
Ranked by number of times borrowed
- The Secret Lee Child and Andrew Child
- No Plan B Lee Child and Andrew Child
- Did I Ever Tell You This? Sam Neill [NZ]
- The women Kristin Hannah
- No Brainer Jeff Kinney
- The exchange John Grisham
- The spy coast Tess Gerritsen
- Birnam Wood Eleanor Catton [NZ]
- The last devil to die Richard Osman
- Spot goes to school Eric Hill
- The Gruffalo's child Julia Donaldson
- The 13-storey treehouse Andy Griffiths
- The year of the locust Terry Hayes
- The bullet that missed Richard Osman
- Captain Underpants and the tyrannical retaliation of the Turbo Toilet 2000 : the eleventh epic novel Dav Pilkey
- Spare Prince Harry
- The last secret agent : my untold story of life as a spy behind Nazi enemy lines Pippa Latour with Jude Dobson [NZ]
- Upside down Danielle Steel
- Hairy Maclary's hat tricks Lynley Dodd
- Think twice Harlan Coben
Most popular New Zealand books
Ranked by number of holds placed.
- Did I ever tell you this? : a memoir Sam Neill
- Birnam Wood Eleanor Catton
- The last secret agent : my untold story of life as a spy behind Nazi enemy lines Pippa Latour with Jude Dobson
- Untouchable girls : the Topp Twins's story Jools and Lynda Topp
- From there to here: a memoir Joe Bennett
- The dressmaker & the hidden soldier Doug Gold
- Pet Catherine Chidgey
- Second chances : facing my demons and finding a better me Hayley Holt
- The Axeman's carnival Catherine Chidgey
- Still standing : a memoir Anna Crighton
- On call: stories from my life as a surgeon, a daughter and a mother Ineke Meredith
- There's a cure for this : a memoir Emma Espiner
- Evolving: Finding health and happiness as we age Judy Bailey
- P.S. come to Italy Nicky Pellegrino
- Eddy, Eddy Kate De Goldi
- Bookshop dogs Ruth Shaw
- Smithy : endless winters & the spring of '22 Wayne Smith with Phil Gifford
- Plated : a lifetime love affair with food Tina Duncan
- The boy from Gorge River : from New Zealand's remotest family to the world beyond Chris Long
- The night she fell Eileen Merriman
Most popular fiction for adults books
Ranked by number of times borrowed
- The Secret Lee Child and Andrew Child
- No plan B Lee Child and Andrew Child
- The women Kristin Hannah
- The exchange John Grisham
- The spy coast Tess Gerritsen
- Birnam Wood Eleanor Catton [NZ]
- The last devil to die Richard Osman
- The year of the locust Terry Hayes
- The bullet that missed Richard Osman
- Upside down Danielle Steel
- Think twice Harlan Coben
- Camino ghosts John Grisham
- Random in death J.D. Robb
- Deception Lesley Pearse
- Inheritance Nora Roberts
- Sparring partners John Grisham
- Betrayal Lesley Pearse
- A winter to remember Roisin Meaney
- Voices in the dark Fleur McDonald
- Identity Nora Roberts