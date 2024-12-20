Friday, 20 December 2024

Christchurch library users still 'hooked' on Jack Reacher

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Photo: Newsline
    The most popular books at Christchurch libraries this year have been revealed.

    Brothers Lee and Andrew Child penned the most borrowed book in the city for the seventh year in a row - and claimed second place this year too.

    Christchurch City Libraries’ annual list of the most issued books shows The Secret (No 1) and No Plan B from the Jack Reacher series were borrowed more than any other books this year.

    "No Plan B was the most popular book in 2023 as well, so we cannot deny there is something special about these novels that keep our readers hooked,” said Christchurch City Council head of libraries and information Carolyn Robertson.

    "We were pleased to see the third spot go to a Kiwi with Sam Neill’s memoir Did I ever tell you this?

    "It’s a great read, which tells the story of how he became one of the world’s most celebrated actors."

    Rounding out the top five most issued books were historical fiction novel, The Women, by Kristin Hannah and Jeff Kinney's latest addition to the children’s series Diary of a Wimpy Kid - No Brainer.

    “If you’re looking for a summer read, the Christchurch City Libraries’ website is the perfect place to go for inspiration,” Robertson says.

    “As well as our overall list of most popular books, we’ve also got lists for most popular New Zealand book, adult fiction, non-fiction, rangatahi teen, tamariki kids and comics/graphic novels.”

    There are also ‘Best of 2024’ lists - the crème de la crème of books, magazines, newspapers, films and television shows - curated by librarians and customers.

    “These lists are there to encourage and inspire residents to head to their local library during the holidays, find something new to read to help unwind and relax after a busy year,” Robertson says.

    Most popular books

    Ranked by number of times borrowed

    1. The Secret Lee Child and Andrew Child
    2. No Plan B Lee Child and Andrew Child
    3. Did I Ever Tell You This? Sam Neill [NZ]
    4. The women Kristin Hannah
    5. No Brainer Jeff Kinney
    6. The exchange John Grisham
    7. The spy coast Tess Gerritsen
    8. Birnam Wood Eleanor Catton [NZ]
    9. The last devil to die Richard Osman
    10. Spot goes to school Eric Hill
    11. The Gruffalo's child Julia Donaldson
    12. The 13-storey treehouse Andy Griffiths
    13. The year of the locust Terry Hayes
    14. The bullet that missed Richard Osman
    15. Captain Underpants and the tyrannical retaliation of the Turbo Toilet 2000 : the eleventh epic novel Dav Pilkey
    16. Spare Prince Harry
    17. The last secret agent : my untold story of life as a spy behind Nazi enemy lines Pippa Latour with Jude Dobson [NZ]
    18. Upside down Danielle Steel
    19. Hairy Maclary's hat tricks Lynley Dodd
    20. Think twice Harlan Coben
       

    Most popular New Zealand books

    Ranked by number of holds placed.

    1. Did I ever tell you this? : a memoir Sam Neill
    2. Birnam Wood Eleanor Catton
    3. The last secret agent : my untold story of life as a spy behind Nazi enemy lines Pippa Latour with Jude Dobson
    4. Untouchable girls : the Topp Twins's story Jools and Lynda Topp
    5. From there to here: a memoir Joe Bennett
    6. The dressmaker & the hidden soldier Doug Gold
    7. Pet Catherine Chidgey
    8. Second chances : facing my demons and finding a better me Hayley Holt
    9. The Axeman's carnival Catherine Chidgey
    10. Still standing : a memoir Anna Crighton
    11. On call: stories from my life as a surgeon, a daughter and a mother Ineke Meredith
    12. There's a cure for this : a memoir Emma Espiner
    13. Evolving: Finding health and happiness as we age Judy Bailey
    14. P.S. come to Italy Nicky Pellegrino
    15. Eddy, Eddy Kate De Goldi
    16. Bookshop dogs Ruth Shaw
    17. Smithy : endless winters & the spring of '22 Wayne Smith with Phil Gifford
    18. Plated : a lifetime love affair with food Tina Duncan
    19. The boy from Gorge River : from New Zealand's remotest family to the world beyond Chris Long
    20. The night she fell Eileen Merriman

    Most popular fiction for adults books

    Ranked by number of times borrowed

    1. The Secret Lee Child and Andrew Child
    2. No plan B Lee Child and Andrew Child
    3. The women Kristin Hannah
    4. The exchange John Grisham
    5. The spy coast Tess Gerritsen
    6. Birnam Wood Eleanor Catton [NZ]
    7. The last devil to die Richard Osman
    8. The year of the locust Terry Hayes
    9. The bullet that missed Richard Osman
    10. Upside down Danielle Steel
    11. Think twice Harlan Coben
    12. Camino ghosts John Grisham
    13. Random in death J.D. Robb
    14. Deception Lesley Pearse
    15. Inheritance Nora Roberts
    16. Sparring partners John Grisham
    17. Betrayal Lesley Pearse
    18. A winter to remember Roisin Meaney
    19. Voices in the dark Fleur McDonald
    20. Identity Nora Roberts