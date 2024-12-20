Christchurch library users still 'hooked' on Jack Reacher

Photo: Newsline

The most popular books at Christchurch libraries this year have been revealed.

Brothers Lee and Andrew Child penned the most borrowed book in the city for the seventh year in a row - and claimed second place this year too.

Christchurch City Libraries’ annual list of the most issued books shows The Secret (No 1) and No Plan B from the Jack Reacher series were borrowed more than any other books this year.

"No Plan B was the most popular book in 2023 as well, so we cannot deny there is something special about these novels that keep our readers hooked,” said Christchurch City Council head of libraries and information Carolyn Robertson.

"We were pleased to see the third spot go to a Kiwi with Sam Neill’s memoir Did I ever tell you this?

"It’s a great read, which tells the story of how he became one of the world’s most celebrated actors."

Rounding out the top five most issued books were historical fiction novel, The Women, by Kristin Hannah and Jeff Kinney's latest addition to the children’s series Diary of a Wimpy Kid - No Brainer.

“If you’re looking for a summer read, the Christchurch City Libraries’ website is the perfect place to go for inspiration,” Robertson says.

“As well as our overall list of most popular books, we’ve also got lists for most popular New Zealand book, adult fiction, non-fiction, rangatahi teen, tamariki kids and comics/graphic novels.”

There are also ‘Best of 2024’ lists - the crème de la crème of books, magazines, newspapers, films and television shows - curated by librarians and customers.

“These lists are there to encourage and inspire residents to head to their local library during the holidays, find something new to read to help unwind and relax after a busy year,” Robertson says.

Most popular books

Ranked by number of times borrowed

Most popular New Zealand books

Ranked by number of holds placed.

Most popular fiction for adults books

Ranked by number of times borrowed