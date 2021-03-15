Monday, 15 March 2021

Christchurch man killed in Nth Canterbury crash named

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    The Christchurch man killed in a crash in North Canterbury last Wednesday night has been named.

    Police this morning said Malaykumar Patel, 33, of Christchurch, died in the crash on Tram Rd, West Eyreton, near Oxford, about 11.10pm on Wednesday. 

    Police extended their sympathies to Patel’s family and friends, a spokeswoman said.

    Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

    The crash was one of two fatal incidents in Canterbury on Wednesday.

    A woman died when she crashed into a truck on Main North Rd, near the Richill St intersection, at about 11.10am.

