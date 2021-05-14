Christchurch motorways to star as US roads in new film

Photo: Newsline / CCC

Christchurch’s new motorways may act as United States roads for an upcoming film to be shot in June.

Matt Noonan. Photo: Supplied

Producer Matt Noonan, who was behind Hunt for the Wilderpeople, reckons Christchurch is "perfect" for his latest film project and the region “has tonnes of potential for screen production”.

The city's new motorways played an integral part in the decision to use Christchurch for the planned road movie.

Their use would involve closing a section of both the Northern and Southern motorways at different times.

Noonan and fellow producer Donald De Line, who was involved with big budget films Ready Player One and Body of Lies, are leading the film production in New Zealand.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency acting director of regional relationships Ian Duncan said the agency is working with Screen CanterburyNZ to support the project.

"Filming would require the closing of motorways for short periods," he said.

"We have identified timeslots that we think will reduce inconvenience to motorway users and fit with the film schedule.

"Impacts on travel time will be small, confined to weekends and involve short detours."

Screen CanterburyNZ manager Bree Loverich says it is the first feature film production in the city since 2017.

"It is the accessibility of locations like this in Christchurch that make us attractive to international productions," she said.

"We’re committed to securing a larger share of the $3.5 billion screen industry in New Zealand, and this project is definitely a step in the right direction."