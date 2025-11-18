School wins 'first dibs' on new hydroslides

Lyttelton Primary School pupils will be among the first to take on the hydroslides at Christchurch's new Parakiore Recreation and Sports Centre.

Schools in Christchurch and Banks Peninsula were invited to create a video explaining why they should be one of the first to take a ride down Christchurch’s newest hydroslides.

Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger paid a visit to the school on Monday to congratulate them on their winning entry.

"They showed some fantastic creativity and school spirit in their video submission. We loved the sense of humour and emotion the kids put into their performances,” says Mauger.

Pupils from Oaklands Te Kura o Ōwaka, Christchurch South Karamata Intermediate and St Bernadette's School have also won a chance to ride the news slides.

Lyttelton Primary will be the first school to take on the hydroslides at Parakiore. Photo: CCC

But Mauger said Lyttelton Primary has “first dibs” on the hydroslides.

"As the top prize winners, it’s only fair Lyttelton Primary students are the first down the hydroslides, but there’ll be plenty of time for all the kids to test them out.

"There were so many creative entries and it’s great to be able to include the runners-up,” he says.

Parakiore Recreation and Sport Centre features five hydroslides of varying intensities.

They have been designed to resemble silver-belly eels in an eel pot and coil around the St Asaph St entrance to the building in central Christchurch.

The construction of Parakiore was finished on October 31, then it was formally handed over by the Government to the city council.

The council is now completing the operational fit-out, carrying out on-site staff training, and holding test events ahead of opening to the public later this year.

“The official opening date announcement is just around the corner, so stay tuned,” says Mauger.

Parakiore hydroslides