Christchurch police on high alert as car enthusiast event starts

Photo: Police

Police have issued a warning to the thousands of car enthusiasts descending on a Christchurch race track this weekend.

Sergeant Ben Rutherford also warned motorists to expect delays on some Canterbury roads ahead of the Chrome Expression Session, which starts today at Templeton’s Euromarque Motorsport Park.

More than 5000 people are expected at the event, which will run until Sunday, and Rutherford said anyone caught driving dangerously this weekend will be looking at "enforcement action".

Rutherford also wanted motorists to report "any unlawful activity".

"Police will have extra staff out on Christchurch and rural Canterbury roads monitoring the event, which is due to take place across three nights," he said in a statement.

"The Antisocial Road User Team will be joined by additional staff, with one clear message: Dangerous driving behaviour will not be tolerated.

"We have been in contact with the event organiser who has been very receptive and while we do not expect there to be any issues at the event itself, we know from previous years there may be unlawful activity from a small section of attendees and other motorists following the event.

"We want people to enjoy themselves, however, not at the expense of others. Where illegal activity is identified police will be taking enforcement action.

"Antisocial road user activity not only puts the drivers at risk, but also passengers, bystanders, and members of the public."

If you witness any unlawful driving behaviour, Rutherford said it can be reported by calling police on 111 or 105.