Christchurch Salvation Army store vandalised

Photo: Geoff Sloan

A large front glass door at the Salvation Army's Addington family store in Christchurch was smashed early on Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for the Lincoln Rd property said police have been called to the shop.

The large glass door is expected to cost several thousand dollars to replace. Nothing was taken during the incident.

It is understood the offender(s) did not enter the shop so the alarm did not go off.

A Salvation Army staff member said the store will open later today. They were waiting for the window to be repaired before entering the shop.

Staff arrived at work about 8am to find the main door and window smashed.

The staff member said it was something they did not need as they are getting into the busy Christmas season.

"We've got so much that needs to be delivered to people and we can't get in."

The store has cameras and footage will be reviewed and passed on to police.

Five staff and 10 volunteers were working at the store today.

The staff member said people had tried to break in before, but this is the first time the store has been damaged since they moved in.

It comes as the city experiences a crime spree. Police arrested a 14-year-old boy after a Christchurch dairy owner was stabbed during an aggravated robbery on Tuesday.

Three people robbed the store in Opawa Rd about 6.40am. Their faces were covered.

In a statement last night, police said the store owner was stabbed and seriously injured.

The offenders then fled in a vehicle, taking a till and other items with them.

Christchurch District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill said the 14-year-old was taken into custody at a property in Woolston about 3.45pm and was facing serious charges.

He was expected to appear in the Christchurch Youth Court on Wednesday.