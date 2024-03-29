Cold start to holiday weekend in Christchurch

The upper east of the North Island is in the firing line for the worst weather this long weekend, which has already begun with a chilly and unsettled start across much of the country.

A heavy rain watch has been issued for Tairāwhiti/Gisborne and Wairoa District for 12 hours from 10pm today, MetService meteorologist Ngaire Wotherspoon said.

It comes as a low pressure system moves into both areas and neighbouring Hawke’s Bay, bringing wet weather and southerly winds to regions still recovering from the devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle last year.

That unfortunately meant continuing bouts of rain and strong winds through to late Sunday, with isolated thunderstorms and hail possible in areas north of Napier this afternoon and tomorrow morning, Wotherspoon said.

“I think Gisborne’s got the worst deal this weekend.”

With summer firmly in the rear view mirror, Kiwis have been feeling the effects of a series of cold fronts over the last few days.

They made for a chilly start to the long weekend for the lower North Island and South Island especially.

Some areas had their lowest temperatures of the year this morning, with Christchurch dipping to -1C, Timaru 0C and Blenheim 1C, Wotherspoon said.

“Some places have even had frosts, and we had some snow on the tops down south - I looked at the webcam for Mt Cook Village and the snow’s not there yet, but it’s quite low.”

The cold south-west flow promised a wet day for many today, especially in western areas such as Taranaki and in Waikato and Auckland.

“It’s on and off rain, more off than on, but you still need to keep your raincoat handy if you’re out.”

And it’ll be warm PJs for some North Islanders over the next few nights, with holiday hotspots Rotorua, Taupō and Bay of Plenty forecast to shiver through overnight lows of between 4C and 8C.

But the wet weather would ease later today, with sunshine and temperatures around 20C forecast for the rest of the long weekend in Auckland, with similar conditions expected in Hamilton, Tauranga, Palmerston North and New Plymouth.

In Wellington, isolated showers are expected to clear to a mainly fine - albeit windy - day tomorrow, followed by mostly settled weather and temperatures in the mid-teens for the rest of the long weekend.

Some areas had escaped the worst of the rain, including most of the South Island, Wotherspoon said.

Only Banks Peninsula and Southland could still expect a few showers, but they should clear later today.

“It’s looking quite a nice weekend for the South Island.”

Eastern and southern areas of the island may see periods of cloudiness right through the long weekend, but winds will be light for most.

Temperatures will be mild - around 15C in Dunedin, 17C in Christchurch, 18C in Nelson and 19C in Queenstown.

Fine weather is expected for Warbirds Over Wanaka over Easter.

The Southern Lakes looks the pick of places to be in the South Island this Easter, Wotherspoon said.

“Wānaka’s got the Warbirds [event] and they’re gonna be pretty fine. Queenstown and lakes is looking pretty nice overall.”

And apart from the upper eastern part of the island, clear skies are on the way for the North Island on Sunday and into Easter Monday, she said.

“I don’t think we’ll be seeing much, if any, rain around … I think [Easter weather] is an improving trend for most places.”