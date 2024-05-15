New Kainga Ora homes for Waimakariri

Seven new homes were built in Church St, Rangiora, as part of a Kainga Ora project. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Two Kainga Ora projects have created 12 new homes for the Waimakariri community.

At 61 to 65 Church St, Rangiora, three existing homes have been replaced with seven new three, four, and five-bedroom houses.

Around the corner at 5 to 7 Lindon St, two existing homes have made way for five two and three-bedroom homes.

Kainga Ora is also boosting the supply of homes in the Waimakariri District by acquiring new homes. It recently bought six new homes at 38 Percival St, Rangiora, from a local developer.

Canterbury regional director Liz Krause said the 18 new homes are an example of how Kainga Ora is working to renew its housing stock across the region to provide more homes to people in need.

"Increasing the number of homes on some sites means we can make better use of our properties, and more people can live in areas like Rangiora that have good transport options, and are close to schools, shops and other local amenities.

"These new homes are well-suited to the modern lifestyles of our customers and they’re also warmer and drier, helping keep power bills down.

"The homes also come with their own off-street parking, and some meet full universal design standards, meaning they can be adapted to be accessible for people of all abilities, at any stage of life."

Further redevelopments are taking place at Kainga Ora properties across Rangiora and Kaiapoi with demolition, site preparations and construction having begun for a further five sites.

"Our work to renew our housing portfolio will go some way to meeting the need for more homes in the community.

"As we progress these redevelopments, we’re keeping neighbours, the local community and key stakeholders informed with updates on progress.

"Now we’ve delivered these first three projects, we’re really looking forward to delivering a further 31 new homes in Kaiapoi and Rangiora by the end of this year."

Five existing homes will be replaced in Princess Pl, and Williams St, Kaiapoi, with 10 two-bedroom homes, one three-bedroom home, one four-bedroom home and two five-bedroom homes.

At 6 Princess Pl and 203 Williams St two existing homes will make way for seven one-bedroom homes.

At 8 Tyler St, Rangiora, a home is being replaced with three one-bedroom homes, while down the street at No 14, an existing three-bedroom home is being retained and the land subdivided to provide an additional two-bedroom home.

At 11 to 15 Tyler St, three existing homes will make way for two two-bedroom homes, one three-bedroom home, two four-bedroom homes and one five-bedroom home.

Kainga Ora, the country’s public housing landlord with over 70,000 properties providing homes to nearly 185,000, has delivered 9000 new public homes in recent years.

It has more than 6600 under construction or contract.