Collaborative planting effort nets award

(From left) Zara Clark, Tess Sitjes, Sana Fujii and Ruby Young of St Margaret’s College were part of 24 school teams which played a part in planting more than 30,000 natives this year. Photo: Supplied

St Margaret's College was one of 24 schools which played a part in planting more than 30,000 natives in the Christchurch red zone this year.

Photo: Supplied

They have been recognised as part of an outstanding collaboration with the Eco Action Nursery Trust, and the wider community.

Trust chair David Newton said while it was the trust which received the outstanding collaboration award at the Sustainable Business Network awards ceremony,

it was the “multiple collaborations between the trust, the community, the council, the schools and organisations” which played an integral part in the win.

Said Newton: “It shows us that we can’t do this alone and recognises the strength of working together.”

The trust grows native trees and plants suitable for native bird food and habitats within the red zone, sourced from the Travis Wetlands.

Said St Margaret’s director of community relations Jane Lougher:

“We are thrilled to have been part of a collective effort to plant more than 30,000 native plants this year, 5500 of which were propagated in our own St Margaret’s College nursery with the support of our middle and senior students.

The outstanding collaboration award. PHOTO: ECO ACTION NURSERY TRUST

“Congratulations to Eco-Action Nursery Trust, Õtautahi-Christchurch and Waitaha-Canterbury for this well-deserved recognition.”

The trust was founded in 2016 as a way to create learning opportunities for students by taking action in their communities to tackle climate change.

Said Newton: “The schools are a fundamental part of the project, as the students learn practical skills, more about horticulture and the environment.

“They have expressed how they feel better about their impact on climate change through this project.”

To date, the satellite nurseries have contributed 20,764 volunteer hours of planting.

The sustainable business awards, which have been running for 21 years, recognise and celebrate success in sustainability.

Next year, the trust is looking to double the number of plants grown to about 60,000. Said Newton: “We’ll just keep doing what we do – I want to get as many plants in the ground within the next 10 years before I die.”