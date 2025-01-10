Community-minded pupils recognised

Heathcote Valley School’s Ezrah Dela Cruze, Sakura Tatsuno and Payton Tuhimata from Te Waka Unua School, and Riley Legge and Izzy Every from Our Lady Star of the Sea School are part of an 11-student group given special awards by Ferrymead Rotary. Photo: Supplied

Community service by 11 primary school pupils has been recognised with a special award from Ferrymead Rotary.

The awards, based on the recommendations of teachers, are made to pupils who have demonstrated key leadership aspects.

The criteria are based on pupils’ ability to be good listeners, to show initiative, to follow through on their actions, and to demonstrate the ability to work with a variety of people to get the job done.

Those honoured were: Phoenix Prime and Lincoln Binnie (Bromley); Ezrah Dela Cruz (Heathcote Valley); Rishtika Reddy and Archie Campbell (Mt Pleasant); Eli Dimbleby and Zoe Mulling (Redcliffs); Riley Legge and Izzy Every (Our Lady Star of the Sea); Cruz Webb-St John and Illiane Powrie (Sumner); Payton Tuhimata and Sakura Tatsumo (Te Waka Unua).

Reports from the schools revealed a variety of qualities and activities across the award-winners. These included:

• Kindness to and support for other pupils; leadership roles;

• Displaying excellent manners within the school and wider community;

• Contributions to school sports teams, other school activities;

• Work in school libraries;

• Community involvement (some recipients have been working with elderly residents, or have been involved in community or church activities);

• Positive role modelling for fellow pupils;

• Demonstrating the ability to work with adults, teachers and other pupils in various roles.

Ferrymead Rotarian Pat Edward, who has overseen the project in recent years, said the aim is to promote a “good citizen” ethic within schools and the wider community.

She emphasised the criteria for the awards do not include academic or sporting skills. Rather, they concentrate on pupils’ contribution and service to the school and the community, and relationships with fellow pupils.

Nominations are made by the teachers, and each recipient receives a gift voucher and a certificate.

The awards are Ferrymead Rotary’s longest-running project. The first awards were made in 1992, the year the club was founded, and have continued uninterrupted every year since.