Compulsory health checks for Lyttelton port staff deemed unlawful

Photo: File image

The Lyttelton Port Company’s introduction of compulsory health checks for staff has been ruled unlawful.

The port expanded its health monitoring programme for all employees on July 1 after consultation with unions.

LPC chief executive Graeme Sumner previously said the mandatory health assessments were recommended by the accident investigators following the death of port staff member, Don Grant, while on the job in April 2022.

Sumner said they had been standard for new employees since 2023.

But the Maritime Union of New Zealand took the policy to the Employment Relations Authority, which has deemed it is inconsistent with the collective employment agreement and therefore unlawful.

MUNZ assistant national secretary Ray Fife said the outcome is a big win for the rights and well-being of port workers.

It also ensures health monitoring procedures are subject to collective bargaining and cannot be forced on workers without their agreement.

“This determination by the ERA reinforces the importance of collective bargaining in protecting workers’ rights.”