Concerns over meeting to launch 'terrorist group' campaign

The Canterbury Socialist Society is under fire over its plan to host a public meeting in Christchurch to launch a campaign for an organisation deemed a "terrorist" group in several countries.

The society posted an open invitation to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine Solidarity Campaign Launch on Facebook with a poster of Leila Khaled - infamous for her role in the 1969 hijacking of TWA Flight 840, Chris Lynch Media reported.

The poster for the Wednesday night meeting stated "Resistance is not terrorism" in support of the PFLP, which was founded in 1967 and has been infamously linked to plane hijackings, bombings, and shootings.

The Canterbury Socialist Society said Paul Hopkinson and John Edmundson will speak at the meeting.

"(Hopkinson and Edmundson) have been involved in solidarity efforts and activism supporting the Palestinian cause for some decades, and were previously involved in a Solidarity Campaign with the PFLP specifically when they were both members of the now defunct revolutionary socialist organisation, the Workers Party," the meeting invitation read.

"Paul and John will discuss the situation in Palestine, the politics and practice of the PFLP, and why they are embarking on a new solidarity campaign."

The Canterbury Socialist Society said it is not launching the campaign but is set to host the meeting. It will be held at central city music venue Space Academy.

The planned launch is being viewed with caution by far-left activist Byron Clark.

He told Chris Lynch Media: "My advice to anyone thinking of getting involved with this campaign is to consider if you're prepared to live the rest of your life in poverty as a result of it.

"When potential employers Google me, the third result is an article labeling me a 'terrorist fundraiser'... I wonder if it was all worth it."

The campaign stems from the current war in Gaza which has been raging for six months. Israel is acting in retaliation for attacks on its territory on October 7, led by Hamas, which killed 1139 people and captured 250.

According to the Associated Press, more than 33,130 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the war started.

Juliet Moses from the Jewish Council told Chris Lynch Media they were “deeply concerned" by the public meeting in Christchurch "and its potential impact on both the Jewish community, Christchurch and the country as a whole".

“While the PFLP is not designated a terrorist group in New Zealand, it is by the US, EU, Canada and other countries and is responsible for plane hijackings, bombings, and shootings around the world," Moses told Chris Lynch Media

“It rejects any form of peace process and is committed to the destruction of Israel. All terrorists consider themselves to have legitimate grievances and to be “resisting” whoever they believe to be responsible for those grievances.

“We hope that the good people of Christchurch, of all places, will understand this and reject any attempt to garner support for terrorism in their city.

“At a time when tensions are particularly high and the Jewish community is required to take extra security measures to protect itself, we consider this campaign to not only be irresponsible, but deliberately provocative, and we call on government and civil society leaders to condemn this event and its promotion of violence and division.”

A Canterbury Socialist Society spokesperson told Chris Lynch Media the society was set to host the launch, but has not adopted the project as part of its activity.

“Any specific questions about the campaign should be directed to those involved via their website," the spokesperson told Chris Lynch Media.

"The Canterbury Socialist Society is a primarily educational organisation that hosts monthly talks on a vast array of topics.

"As indicated in the event on Facebook, and in all our communications, we are hosting this talk but we are not the organisation launching the campaign.

"We believe in the free discussion of ideas, free speech, and freedom of association.

“The PFLP are not a proscribed organisation in this country, and considering the current relevance of the situation in Gaza, it seemed appropriate to have an opportunity to learn about a self-identified socialist organisation in Palestine.

"We understand the topic is contentious, or even objectionable to some - as it would have been at various points to host a talk about the African National Congress, or Sinn Féin.

"We do not believe that in itself is a good reason to decline the opportunity for open dialogue." the spokesperson told Chris Lynch Media.