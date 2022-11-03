Conflict of interest concerns over community board member who works for council

Marie Pollisco. Photo: Supplied

Concerns have been raised that a newly-elected member of a Christchurch community board also works for the city council.

Marie Pollisco, the first Filipino elected member in Christchurch, was named deputy chair of the new Waipuna Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board at its recent meeting.

Said Pollisco: “I have a strong interest in serving my local community and I have done so as a Civil Defence volunteer responder and as a justice of the peace.

“Joining the local community board felt to me a logical next step to continue making a contribution.”

Pollisco is a policy planner at Christchurch City Council and intends to stay in that position while on the community board.

A policy planner is part of a city council team in charge of significant projects affecting the future of the city.

Garth Wilson, of the Central Riccarton Residents Association, said Pollisco was placed in a position where she had a serious conflict of interest when dealing with information and issues that may arise between residents, the community board and city council staff.

“If you’re an employee, you can’t suddenly switch over to governance when it suits you,” he said.

Said Pollisco: “The council has clear guidelines and processes in place to successfully manage any potential and perceived conflicts of interest.

“If any issues arise which could be perceived as a conflict of interest then I would discuss these with my board chair and senior management.”

Tony Simons. Photo: Supplied

She informed the city council of her intention to stand for her community board position and said it was very supportive of her. There were no rules against her running.

Riccarton-Bush Kilmarnock Residents’ Association chair Tony Simons said Pollisco’s position means she has information and some influence over staff decision-making and policy recommendations to the city council.

“I’ve been told council recognises the conflict issue and will be managing it in-house, but I think there is also a risk for the community board if a member’s primary employment is in the policy team at the council.

“Residents talk to board members all the time about community issues and problems they might have with the council. This is an uncomfortable situation to say the least.”