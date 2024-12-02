Convicted killer making good progress since release from prison - Parole Board

Stanley Waipouri was murdered in 2006. Photo: Supplied

Warning: This story contains details some readers may find upsetting.

A man who served more than 17 years behind bars for murder is making good progress in the outside world and has secured a 90-day work trial, the Parole Board has heard.

However, the board is concerned that Andre Gilling remains too guarded during its meetings with him.

Gilling, 35, was released in May after being jailed for murdering Stanley Waipouri in a gruesome and probable homophobic attack in his Palmerston North flat on Rangitīkei St on December 23, 2006.

Ashley Arnopp (pictured) and Andre Gilling were sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Stanley Waipouri. Photo: Facebook

Gilling was 17 at the time. He acted alongside Ashley Arnopp, then 19.

The pair, who had tough upbringings, were found at the blood-spattered scene. They had drugs and alcohol in their systems.

Gilling appeared before the Parole Board in November for a progress report six months after his release.

In a report, released to RNZ, the board said he was making good progress at the property he was released to in Christchurch.

It said he was rated at an "orange" level there, below the "red" upon his release, and people there spoke highly of him.

"He is a positive influence in the house. His probation officers also speak very positively of his progress."

Gilling had not breached his special release conditions and had a 90-day work trial, the report said.

"He has had two drugs tests, which have both been negative."

However, the report noted that Gilling often gave one-word replies in response to questions.

"Even when he does discuss an issue he seems to be very guarded," the report said.

"We now need him to talk openly. That will be a very important part of his release and a very important part of getting a safe release into the community after he leaves [his current residence]."

Gilling will next meet the board in April.

He has 15 special conditions to abide by, including a ban on communicating with Arnopp, an obligation to tell his probation officer about intimate relationships beginning and ending, and a daily curfew from 10pm to 6am.

Arnopp was released from prison in 2023, but recalled months later. He will see the Parole Board again in early 2025.