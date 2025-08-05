Could Christchurch's new stadium host State of Origin?

Will rugby league's State of Origin come to local shores? Photo: Getty Images

The government appears receptive to supporting a move to bring rugby league's State of Origin to New Zealand's shores in two years' time.

Speculation has resurfaced over the weekend of potential plans by the game's administrators to bring a game to New Zealand in 2027, with the government and tourism officials here reportedly involved in talks with the NRL.

Rugby league legend Sir Graham Lowe has raised the matter with Sports and Recreation Minister Mark Mitchell, Auckland's Eden Park and Christchurch's forthcoming One New Zealand Stadium (Te Kaha) contenders to host a game.

It comes as efforts to flesh out the future events calendar for Christchurch's new $683 million central city stadium continue ahead of its scheduled opening in eight months time.

Whether its modest 30,000 capacity would appease rugby league administrators for an Origin game, as opposed to Eden Park, is doubtful.

Lowe, who coached Queensland across consecutive Origin series in 1991 and '92, told RNZ both venues were worthy of consideration.

"The stadium in Christchurch I think would be absolutely fantastic. The NRL might say there's not enough seats in there because they like the bigger stadiums for that kind of event.

"There's always more than one way to skin a cat. I think the NRL make more revenue from Origin in Brisbane, than they do from the one in Sydney."

As reported by The Courier Mail, Australian Rugby League Commission (ARL) chairman Peter V'landys said an "Anzac Origin" clash in 2027 would be timely, marking the 40th anniversary of the 1987 Origin match played in Long Beach, California.

V'landys said a neutral venue for 2027 was yet to be confirmed.

"Next year we're going to the MCG and then 2027 is available, so Origin in New Zealand is on our hit list," he said.

Mitchell said he had spoken to Lowe about the idea.

"We are a great destination for games and events and any proposal brought forward to host a State of Origin match here would be worked through the Major events team."

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) has been approached for comment.

Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston said she had not been part of talks, but the government was open to the possibility.

"The government is always open to considering opportunities to host major events across sports and the arts from local and international organisers and will support them where appropriate," she said.

"Any prospective events must meet the Major Events Fund criteria and deliver outcomes aligned to the Government's Major Event Strategy."

One New Zealand Stadium at Te Kaha is set to open next year. Photo: Supplied

As its imminent opening draws nearer, venue operators for Te Kaha have been toiling to secure events amid a highly competitive entertainment market.

RNZ spoke to several locals in central Christchurch about what they were most looking forward to.

Alongside big concerts, the Crusaders, Warriors and the long-awaited return of All Blacks tests to Christchurch were popular drawcards for the arena.

Red-and-black clad Canterbury rugby fans would be catered for, with the Crusaders and the Canterbury NPC team the main anchor tenants once the arena opened.

There could be less NPC games played at Te Kaha long-term, as the cash-strapped provincial competition explored more games in the regions, at smaller venues.

There were also plans for Te Kaha to host a rebooted Super Rugby Super Round over Anzac weekend.

For other codes, the Wellington Phoenix and Warriors were bringing one of their respective away games to Christchurch, with multi-year agreements ensuring both franchises would play at least one game at Te Kaha until 2027 and 2028 respectively.

When asked if he felt his club was worthy of Te Kaha's first event, Warriors chief executive Cameron George said the honour should go to the Crusaders.

"Out of respect, I think the Crusaders should be afforded that opportunity."

Venues Otautahi chief exeuctive Caroline Harvie-Teare said the scrap for other events, including concerts, remained a big task.

"We're obviously working on attracting other guaranteed and consistent content, which would be bringing other teams' away games here," she said.

A total of five All Blacks tests have been played at Christchurch's makeshift Addington venue since the earthquakes, including two in the past decade.

Although the bidding process for All Blacks tests remained competitive, Harvie-Teare expected "one to two" tests in Christchurch each year.

"There's a desire to return the All Blacks to Christchurch, we've had a limited amount of games here.

"I know New Zealand Rugby are excited about the venue and excited about them being back here in Canterbury."

It is understood the All Blacks calendar for next year and 2027 is still being finalised.

In a statement, New Zealand Rugby said it was "incredibly excited" about potentially returning tests to Christchurch with Te Kaha being considered.

"Canterbury is a passionate rugby region, and we know fans are incredibly eager for international rugby to return."

There have been multiple bids to set up a second New Zealand NRL club based out of Christchurch.

At least three of the bids were rejected last year with new teams out of Perth and Papua New Guinea green-lit.

Amid a geo-political backdrop, the Papua New Guinea proposal was bankrolled to the tune of $600m by the Australian government.

Lowe, who was leading one of the South Island bids, said nothing more could have been done to make their proposal more compelling.

"It's basically on hold at the moment.

"We're super confident, totally confident.

"[The NRL is] still 100 percent commited to having another team out of New Zealand. It's just obvious that Christchurch is the place."

A separate bid led by former Kiwis coach Frank Endacott previously forecast an annual boost of $50m for the city if an NRL club was founded.

A strength in numbers approach appeared to be off the table with no plans for the consortiums to unite.