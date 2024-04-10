Council likely to hit pause on planned speed limit reductions

Photo: Newsline

Christchurch city councillors are set to make a decision next week on the future of a controversial plan to lower speed limits.

The city council will consider a report at its meeting next week on the future of the Safer Speed Plan, which sets out the speed limit changes previously required under the Land Transport Rule.

The plan was due to go to a hearings panel and then the council for a decision. But Minister of Transport Simeon Brown ended the previous Government's requirement under the Land Transport Rule for councils to develop speed management plans.

Brown encouraged councils to wait until the new 'Rule' is in place by the end of the year before developing or submitting new plans.

The report to city councillors now recommends: "Three options relating to the process were considered, with it recommended that option three be progressed: the Hearings Panel process is paused until further guidance on any new rule is released by the Government."

More than 1000 submissions were made by groups and individuals when the draft Safer Speed Plan went out for public feedback in September and October.

At the time, city councillor Aaron Keown was firmly against the plan to drop speed limits across the city. The draft plan included a proposal to reduce some residential areas to 30km/h and 50km/h on roads such as Blenheim Rd and Memorial Ave.

The city council report - which can be read here - states: "A report will come back to the council for its consideration of the next steps once staff have assessed the scope and impacts of any such new Land Transport Rule."

Safe Speed Neighbourhoods

The Safer Speed Plan is separate from the Safe Speed Neighbourhoods programme the city council approved last July.

The programme includes changes around schools and some local speed reductions identified in previous annual and long term plans.

The report going to councillors will not impact this work and the programme is currently being implemented across Christchurch and Banks Peninsula.

The new speed limits in the Safe Speed Neighbourhoods programme have been certified by the NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi. A map of the changes can be found here.