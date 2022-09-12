Couple follow stolen cars, hand photos over to police

The navy Mazda wagon and Toyota Aqua. Photo: Supplied

A Christchurch woman who spotted a group of youths stealing vehicles has described how she and her boyfriend tried to help police catch the culprits.

The Somerfield resident noticed the door of a navy Mazda wagon slightly open on Stourbridge St with a "dodgy" looking male standing next to it.

The woman and her boyfriend stopped and spoke to an elderly man walking along the street who told them a Toyota Aqua nearby had also just been stolen.

The couple turned their car around, called police, and began following the stolen vehicles for 10 minutes before losing them.

“They were passing cars on the other side on Lyttelton St and speeding and recklessly driving like maniacs,” she told The Star.

She met up with police at a nearby service station, showing officers the photos taken on her phone.

The officers told her the offenders were known to police.

“Unfortunately, due to their age, they’re too young so [the police] can’t do anything about it,” she said.

The woman said these teenagers were "abusing their youth".

She said Toyota Aquas were targeted because they were easy to steal.

This was not the first time she had seen this group. There have been many attempts of stealing cars outside a supermarket in Barrington, she said.

“I think they are just taking it on a joyride and then dumping it. Then steal another car in that area and so on.”

As a long-time Somerfield resident, she had not seen many youth crimes until late last year.

“Definitely the past year and a bit, there has been tons of car stealing and more recent stealing from youth.”

Her post on social media has attracted attention from many concerned and frustrated residents, who shared similar experiences.