Covid-19: 1368 new cases, four more deaths reported in Canterbury

Canterbury has 1368 new community cases of Covid-19 today and four more virus-related deaths have been reported in the region.

The Ministry of Health says there were 9570 new community cases across New Zealand on Wednesday, along with 425 cases in hospital and a further 32 Covid-related deaths.

There were 155 new community cases reported in South Canterbury today.

The deaths announced today included people who died over the previous six weeks since April 5.

The total number of publicly reported deaths of people with Covid-19 in New Zealand is now 1017, while the seven-day rolling average is 17.

Of the 32 deaths reported today, four people were from Canterbury, two were from Northland, nine were from the Auckland region, two were from Bay of Plenty, two from Taranaki, one from Tairawhiti, four from MidCentral, two from Hawke’s Bay, three from the Wellington region, one from Nelson-Marlborough; and two were from the Southern DHB area. One person was in their 20s, four were in their 40s, two in their 50s, four in their 60s, nine were in their 70s; nine were in their 80s and three were aged over 90. Ten of them were women and 22 were men.

The ministry also updated its reporting of Covid-related deaths today, giving a breakdown of people who have died with Covid-19 as an underlying cause of death and those who have died with the virus as a contributing cause of death. The breakdown can be found here.

Of the 425 people with Covid-19 in hospitals across New Zealand, nine are in intensive care, 49 cases are in Canterbury DHB hospitals and eight are in South Canterbury hospitals.

The other cases in hospital are in Northland: 13; Waitemata: 50; Counties Manukau: 38; Auckland: 113; Waikato: 25; Bay of Plenty: 11; Lakes: 5; Tairāwhiti: 2; Hawke’s Bay: 16; Taranaki: 10; Whanganui: 1; MidCentral: 20; Wairarapa: 0; Hutt Valley: 6; Capital and Coast: 20; Nelson Marlborough: 8; 8; West Coast: 2; and Southern: 28.

There are now 56,146 active community cases in New Zealand. The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers is 8024, while last Wednesday it was 7533.

Today's new community cases were in Northland (273), Auckland (3,297), Waikato (742), Bay of Plenty (307), Lakes (173), Hawke’s Bay (304), MidCentral (318), Whanganui (124), Taranaki (283), Tairāwhiti (82), Wairarapa (91), Capital and Coast (642), Hutt Valley (241), Nelson Marlborough (314), Canterbury (1,368), South Canterbury (155), Southern (737), West Coast (112), and Unknown (7).