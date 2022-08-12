Covid-19: 496 new cases, one more death in Canterbury

There are 496 new cases of Covid-19 in Canterbury today and another virus-related death has been reported in the region.

Health authorities reported 4126 new community cases across New Zealand on Friday, including 74 in South Canterbury, and a further 13 Covid-related deaths.

Of the 13 deaths, one person was from Northland, three were from Auckland region, one was from Waikato, one was from Bay of Plenty, one was from Tairāwhiti, one was from Hawke's Bay, one was from Taranaki, one was from Canterbury and three people were from the Southern region. Five were aged in their 70s, five were in their 80s and three were aged over 90. Eight were women and five were men.

A total of 1733 deaths have now been confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor. In the past seven days there has been an average of 12 deaths confirmed each day as being attributable to Covid.

There are 549 people currently in hospital with the virus, including 16 in intensive care, 82 in Canterbury DHB hospitals and 15 in South Canterbury hospitals.

The other cases in hospital are spread across Northland: 31; Waitematā: 61; Counties Manukau: 51; Auckland: 61; Waikato: 62; Bay of Plenty: 21; Lakes: 5; Hawke’s Bay: 40; MidCentral: 13; Whanganui: 11; Taranaki: 8; Tairāwhiti: 1; Wairarapa: 10; Capital & Coast: 22; Hutt Valley: 12; Nelson Marlborough: 12; West Coast: 2; and Southern: 28.

The seven-day rolling average of community cases today is 4581 - last Friday it was 5812. There are now 32,055 active cases in New Zealand.