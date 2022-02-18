Covid-19: Big jump in number of new cases in Canterbury today

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
There are 1929 cases of Covid-19 in the New Zealand community today, including 35 in Canterbury and seven in South Canterbury.
The new community cases are in Canterbury (35), South Canterbury (7), Northland (13), Auckland (1,384), Waikato (155), Bay of Plenty (58), Lakes (9), Hawke’s Bay (17), MidCentral (3), Whanganui (11), Taranaki (9), Tairāwhiti (8), Wairarapa (5), Capital and Coast (28), Hutt Valley (50), Nelson Marlborough (60), and Southern (77).
In a statement, the Ministry of Health said there are 73 people in hospital with the virus - with one in ICU or HDU. They are in North Shore, Middlemore, Auckland, Rotorua, Tauranga, Waikato, Wellington, Tairāwhiti and MidCentral hospitals. The average age of people in hospital is 57.
Eighteen new cases have been detected at the border in travellers from India (2), Malaysia (2), Pakistan (1), Qatar (1), and 12 cases without a full travel history.
There are now 9874 active community cases in total across New Zealand. The number of cases since the pandemic began has reached 26,544.
Some test results were taking longer to process at laboratories due to the increased demand, especially in the Auckland region.
People awaiting test results were asked not to call Healthline seeking the results as the service was not able to provide that information.
"We are continuing to experience high demand at Covid-19 testing sites, including from asymptomatic people who are seeking tests for their own reassurance," the ministry said.
Yesterday, there were 1573 community cases of the virus, with the majority (1140) in Auckland and seven in Canterbury.
Since Tuesday, the ministry said one in every 10 people presenting at Middlemore Hospital's emergency department has tested positive for Covid-19.
In the last 24 hours, 32,894 Covid tests were taken.
Scanning matters
The ministry says it wants to remind people that every scan on the NZ Covid Tracer App counts.
The app is a vital part of our Omicron response as we move to Phase 2, the ministry said.
Keeping a record of where you have been will enable you to quickly identify if you may have been exposed to Covid-19 and quickly contact your contacts if you become a case – this will help to minimise the spread of Omicron.
Keeping Bluetooth enabled also helps to anonymously protect people you’ve been near.
If you test positive for Covid-19
If you test positive, you will get a text with a link to the digital contact tracing form to complete your case investigation and provide information regarding self-isolation and general advice for cases. It is important if you are a positive case to complete the contact tracing form as soon as possible.
Most cases can safely isolate at home, and complete the digital contact tracing form to notify close contacts without having to talk to health staff.
In phase 2 of the Omicron response, the ministry is using digital tools to ensure resources are focussed on managing vulnerable cases and high-risk exposure events.
In most instances you will not receive a phone call unless Public Health needs further information.
The ministry says to be patient as contact tracing teams may not be in touch immediately and could take a few days.
In the meantime, follow the advice provided in the text message.
*Please note, the Ministry of Health’s daily reported cases may differ slightly from those reported at a DHB or local public health unit level. This is because of different reporting cut off times and the assignment of cases between regions, for example when a case is tested outside their usual region of residence. Total numbers will always be the formal daily case tally as reported to the WHO.