Covid-19: Big jump in number of new cases in Canterbury today

There are 1929 cases of Covid-19 in the New Zealand community today, including 35 in Canterbury and seven in South Canterbury.

The new community cases are in Canterbury (35), South Canterbury (7), Northland (13), Auckland (1,384), Waikato (155), Bay of Plenty (58), Lakes (9), Hawke’s Bay (17), MidCentral (3), Whanganui (11), Taranaki (9), Tairāwhiti (8), Wairarapa (5), Capital and Coast (28), Hutt Valley (50), Nelson Marlborough (60), and Southern (77).

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said there are 73 people in hospital with the virus - with one in ICU or HDU. They are in North Shore, Middlemore, Auckland, Rotorua, Tauranga, Waikato, Wellington, Tairāwhiti and MidCentral hospitals. The average age of people in hospital is 57.

Eighteen new cases have been detected at the border in travellers from India (2), Malaysia (2), Pakistan (1), Qatar (1), and 12 cases without a full travel history.

There are now 9874 active community cases in total across New Zealand. The number of cases since the pandemic began has reached 26,544.

Some test results were taking longer to process at laboratories due to the increased demand, especially in the Auckland region.

People awaiting test results were asked not to call Healthline seeking the results as the service was not able to provide that information.

"We are continuing to experience high demand at Covid-19 testing sites, including from asymptomatic people who are seeking tests for their own reassurance," the ministry said.

Yesterday, there were 1573 community cases of the virus, with the majority (1140) in Auckland and seven in Canterbury.

Since Tuesday, the ministry said one in every 10 people presenting at Middlemore Hospital's emergency department has tested positive for Covid-19.