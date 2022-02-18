Covid cases confirmed at Christchurch school and university

New Covid-19 cases have been confirmed at a Christchurch college, Canterbury University and in Ashburton.

A newsletter posted on the Marian College website says there is a Covid case in the Barbadoes St school's community.

"There is a confirmed Covid-19 case in our Marian College community," it says.

"We have worked with the Ministry of Education and completed our contact tracing process.

"Parents and caregivers of students who are close contacts have been emailed today with information.

"We take our responsibility of care seriously and are well prepared.

"School is open and continues for all other students with public health measures in place.

"This is a time to be kind and considerate towards others. We will keep you informed of any new developments."

Source: Mariancollege.school.nz

Canterbury University also reported a positive Covid case on Friday.

The Press has reported a student staying in Tupuānuku has tested positive.

Students were told by email to be cautious with their movements and ensure they use face coverings in public and communal spaces, according to The Press.

Meanwhile, three cases have been confirmed in Ashburton.

Ashburton Mayor Neil Brown said the positive cases were confirmed in the community on Wednesday.

“We are 98 per cent double vaccinated and many people are boosted, so for most of us Omicron will be a mild to moderate illness that we can safely recover from at home," Brown said.

“We have been expecting Covid-19 to arrive in our district and it has. Our health services are well prepared to manage the increase in demand, but we all need to play our part.”

Brown said people need to stay home if they were sick and ensure their contacts were notified. They also needed to keep an eye out for vulnerable people in their family or network, he said.

“Older people, and anyone who lives alone or with underlying health conditions and disabilities, needs to be checked on.

The mayor encouraged everyone to make sure they were up to date with their vaccinations and get a booster if they were due. People should also continue to wear masks, practise physical distancing and scan in wherever they go.