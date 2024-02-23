Crash blocks Travis Rd in Burwood

Photo: Supplied / Facebook

A crash blocked part of a busy state highway in east Christchurch during the Friday morning rush hour.

Emergency services were called to the crash at the intersection of Travis Rd (State Highway 74) and Travis Country Drive in Burwood about 8am today.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said the crash temporarily blocked Travis Rd, near the intersection with Parnwell St, causing traffic to bottleneck.

"Road users are advised to follow directions of emergency services on site and to expect delays in the area," it said.

St John staff treated a patient at the scene.

All lanes had been cleared of debris and the road was reopened just before 9am.

A witness told Chris Lynch Media he saw a van at the scene which had been "smashed up on one side" and a nearby four-wheel-drive was also damaged.