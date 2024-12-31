Curious killer whales close encounter with family

A pair of orcas gave a Christchurch family an unforgettable experience on Lyttelton Harbour.

A video shared with chrislynchmedia.com shows the giant marine mammals passing directly under the family’s boat on Sunday afternoon.

They said being so close to the orcas was a magical moment that they would never forget.

The killer whale/orca (Orcinus orca) can grow up to 9m in length.

Video shared with chrislynchmedia.com shows the orcas gliding past the family’s boat. Photo: Chris Lynch Media

Orca are the most widely distributed mammal on earth with the exception of humans.

But their distribution is patchy and they are mostly seen near the poles and in cooler waters.

They prefer deeper water but can be found in shallow bays, estuaries and inland seas.

Orca are seen across the New Zealand coastline, especially near Kaikōura, Akaroa and Marlborough. But sightings in Lyttelton Harbour are less frequent.

How to report orca sightings

Orca sightings can be reported to the Department of Conservation on 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468) or by filling out an online form.

Useful information to record includes:

Species/description

Location

Number of individuals

Estimated sizes

What they appeared to be doing

The direction in which they were headed

DOC records all sighting and stranding information in the national cetacean sightings' database and the national whale and dolphin strandings' database. This adds to the pool of information available for this species.

One of the key threats to this species is disturbance by recreational vessels, both through noise pollution and boat strike, and research aims to determine ways in which this can be reduced to minimum levels.

DOC is also responsible for managing stranding events.