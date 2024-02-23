Date set for Matatiki Hornby Centre opening

Photo: Newsline

A date has been set to officially open Christchurch’s newest pool and library complex.

The Matatiki Hornby Centre in Kyle Park will be opened by Mayor Phil Mauger at a formal ceremony starting at 1pm on Friday, April 19.

It will be followed by a day of community activities and celebrations on Saturday, April 20.

“We’re looking forward to opening the doors and welcoming the community,” said Christchurch City Council head of recreation, sports and events Nigel Cox.

“After years of planning and hard work, it’s fantastic to see the project enter the home stretch.”

The construction phase of the project is due to wrap up next month and the site will be handed over to the council for its fit-out.

“We’ll be completing the operational fit-out, training and inducting team members, and testing equipment to make sure everything is shipshape before Matatiki opens its doors to the community,” said Cox.

City Council head of libraries and information Carolyn Robertson said the Hornby Library team is gearing up for the big move from Goulding Ave.

“Preparations are in full swing to pack up the Hornby Library collection and shift everything to its new home at Matatiki.

"There are around 19,000 items to move, so between the shift and getting familiar with the new site, it will be a busy and exciting time for our staff,” said Robertson.

The Goulding Ave library will close on Thursday, March 28, for the shift.

Image: Warren and Mahoney

The customer services desk at Goulding Ave will remain open until 5pm on Friday, April 19, before also shifting across to Matatiki.

The customer services team will continue to offer their full range of services like council payments and dog registrations.

Hornby city councillor Mark Peters said the opening will be “a landmark day for Hornby”.

“I'm really looking forward to seeing the Hornby and southwest Christchurch communities having ready access to this fabulous indoor aquatic centre, customer services hub, and a great, modern library."

Hornby Rotary and the Greater Hornby Residents’ Association are working alongside the city council to fundraise $1.4 million for a hydrotherapy pool at the facility.

The groups have raised over $1.1 million to date.

“The Matatiki hydrotherapy pool is only the second public one in Christchurch and is much awaited by many who currently have to go to Rolleston or all the way across town to Taiora QEII,” said Peters.

The Matatiki Hornby Centre pool complex also includes a lane pool, learn-to-swim pool, family spa pool, and toddlers’ wet play area. It also has the Auahatanga Creative Space, which includes resources like a laser cutter, 3D printer, audio/visual recording equipment, and sewing machines. The library will have 12 public computers. The 4000m2 site includes a café, bookable meeting rooms and outdoor courtyard.