'Dearly loved' grandparents died in crash after driver suffered medical event - coroner

An elderly couple died after the husband suffered a medical event at the wheel that caused their car to collide with two vehicles along State Highway 1 in Chertsey, Canterbury, a coroner has ruled.

Norman and Gloria Hawkins, who were married for more than 60 years, died, while two other people were injured, in the three-car crash south of Christchurch in June 2020.

According to a death notice published in 2020, the couple were married for 61 “beautiful years” and are “now never apart”.

The couple were described as an “adored Grandad sore-knees and Supergran” to their great-grandchildren, “special” grandparents and “dearly loved and cherished” parents.

“Our hearts are absolutely broken to lose you both, but we find peace in knowing you are still together,” the death notice said.

The couple were residents at Lochlea Lifestyle Resort in Ashburton.

Norman Hawkins, 87, was driving a Toyota Yaris with his wife Gloria Hawkins, 82, in the passenger seat, south along the Rakaia Highway (State Highway 1) about 7pm on the evening of June 25, 2020.

The Ashburton couple would often travel to the Christchurch Casino together, where they would have a meal and play the slot machines before returning home the same night.

Norman crossed the centre line into oncoming traffic, causing his car to hit a Mazda travelling in the opposite direction, the coroner’s report said.

The impact caused the couple’s car to glance off the Mazda and collide head-on with a Mitsubishi vehicle that was travelling behind the Mazda.

The head-on collision between the two vehicles caused extensive damage to both cars, leaving them immobile in the road.

Two witnesses, who were travelling from Queenstown to Christchurch, saw the crash and pulled over to assist the couple.

The pair briefly spoke to Gloria, however, Norman was verbally unresponsive, the report said.

The witness went to check on the other car before returning to the couple. She rechecked Norman but this time found no pulse.

Norman died at the scene, while Gloria died a short time later in the back of an ambulance.

The Police Serious Crash Unit investigation said airbag control data showed that the Hawkins’ Toyota was travelling at 104km/h and the Mazda at 79 km/h at the time of impact.

“At the time of the crash, it was dark, and the weather was overcast. It was drizzling but visibility was good with the aid of headlights. The road surface was wet and greasy, but not a factor in the crash,” Coroner Dustin Luo said in his findings.

The airbag control module of the Hawkins’ vehicle showed that the brake switch was activated 0.1 seconds before impact, indicating that the brakes were applied only immediately before the crash.

The investigation found there was no alcohol or drugs involved, fatigue was not a factor and all three vehicles were in sound mechanical condition.

“The police report provides that it is highly likely that Norman suffered a medical event which caused him to cross the centre line,” Luo said.

Forensic pathologist Dr Martin Sage found multiple injuries on Norman’s head, torso, upper limbs and lower limbs.

Sage also found evidence of cardiac amyloidosis, and ischaemic and valvular heart disease.

“The cause of Norman’s death was traumatic injuries sustained due to high energy impact from the car crash,” Sage said.

The post-mortem showed that Gloria sustained significant impact injuries to her chest and abdominal area.

She also suffered from significant ischaemic heart disease and chronic obstructive respiratory disease as underlying diseases.

“The cause of Gloria’s death was traumatic injuries to the chest and abdominal organs due to high energy, the result from the crash,” Sage said.

Luo said the crash was more than likely caused by Norman suffering a medical event that rendered him incapable of controlling the vehicle.

“I would like to take this opportunity to extend my condolences to the family and friends of the Hawkins for their loss,” the coroner said.

