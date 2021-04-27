Deprivation data for Linwood Ward released

Eastgate Mall. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The Linwood Ward has replaced Burwood as the most deprived area in Christchurch.

Last week data from Christchurch City Council’s community support, governance and partnerships unit showed the Burwood Ward topped the list of areas with the highest level of socio-economic deprivation. The data ranked the scale of deprivation in each ward from one to 10, with one representing the least deprivation and 10 the most.

However, data for the Linwood, Central and Heathcote wards has now been released - and it paints a new picture.

The Linwood Ward includes Linwood, Woolston, Bromley and Phillipstown. The new data shows 49.6 per cent of Linwood Ward residents live in areas between nine and 10 on the scale and 42.7 per cent between seven and eight. Zero per cent live in areas between one and two on the scale, 1.9 per cent between three and four, and 5.8 per cent between five and six.

The percentage of Linwood Ward residents living in areas ranked between nine and 10 compares to 27 per cent in the Burwood Ward, 25 per cent in the Central Ward, 21.3 per cent in the Riccarton Ward and 19.5 per cent in the Spreydon Ward.

The Central Ward also replaced the Riccarton Ward as the area with the third highest level of deprivation.

Alexandra Davids.

Linwood-Central-Heathcote Community Board chairwoman Alexandra Davids said the Linwood Ward faces many challenges, but statistics like this could add to negative stereotypes about the area.

She said there are many groups in the area trying to address these challenges and false perceptions about the ward.

"We have issues around poverty, in general, around that area. We have, on average, a lot lower incomes across the Linwood Ward area.

"We have a lot of issues around children not attending school, not great levels of attendance. Not at all schools, obviously.

"We have a lot of issues with crime and gangs."

However, Davids said: "We are lucky within the Linwood Ward area that we have some really amazing community groups that are actually trying to change the way that that area is not only seen by others outside of the area, but also, obviously, trying to make life better for those living within the area."

The median weekly rent is lower in the Linwood Ward than any other part of Christchurch at $300. The second least expensive area to rent is the Central Ward at $320.

Heathcote sits much lower on the list with just 9.6 per cent of its residents between nine and 10 on the scale of deprivation. Heathcote's median weekly rent is $350.