Direct flights between Christchurch and LA announced

    Direct flights from Christchurch to Los Angeles are planned next year. Photo: Supplied
    Direct flights from Christchurch to Los Angeles are planned to launch next year.

    American Airlines is preparing the flights to take off from January if international borders are open.

    Christchurch Airport made the announcement on social media.

    "From the South Island to the States ... American Airlines are preparing for direct flights between Christchurch and LAX from January if international borders are open. We can't wait to welcome them to CHC," a post on its Facebook page said.

    The flights are already available to purchase on the American Airlines website.

    Most flights are selling for between $2000 and $2500 return.

    American Airlines announced in September 2019 it would launch the direct flights from Christchurch to Los Angeles, as well as from Auckland to Dallas-Fort Worth.

    They were expected to launch in October last year but the plans were put on hold due to Covid-19.

    At the time of the announcement, the airline said the new routes are a direct result of the approved joint business with Qantas, which delivers new customer benefits like enhanced code-share opportunities and increased frequent-flyer benefits for American and Qantas customers.

     

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

