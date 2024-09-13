'Dirty Dozen' still left after another quake-damaged building bites the dust

One of Christchurch's 'Dirty 30' eyesore buildings is nearing its final days.

Demolition is currently under way on the former Two Fat Indians building on Manchester St.

Contractors confirmed the distinctive giant paint advertising board on the side of the building will be saved.

Once cleared, the site is expected to be used as a temporary car park until future development plans are finalised.

In 2017, Christchurch City Council created its list of 30 post-quake "barrier sites", which were impeding the rebuilding and revitalisation of the city.

It aimed to name and shame the owners of properties left abandoned after the 2011 earthquake to try and spur them into action.

Central Ward city councillor Jake McLellan said the scheme has been effective.

"The Dirty 30 is looking more like the Dirty Dozen now," McLellan said.

"We're more than halfway through and I'm expecting to see a good amount of progress on quite a few of those sites over the next 12 months, so we're we're pleased to have yet another one off the list."

The former PWC property on Armagh St is likely to be filled in and replaced with a temporary car park until its development plans are finalised. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Thirteen properties are still on the list, although redevelopment work is about to start on two of them.

McLellan said the council is actively monitoring their progress.

"We keep pressure, friendly pressure, on all of these sites.

"We work really intensively with building owners and try and get them to move as quickly as humanly possible."

There has also been progress on another site at the top of the council list - the former PWC building site on Armagh St.

McLellan said it is likely the site will be filled in and turned into a temporary car park as well.

That would leave the former Blue Jean Cuisine building on Manchester St as the only problem site with no immediate plans for redevelopment.

McLellan's pleased to see the number of derelict sites in the city also come down, with 55 per cent less vacant land compared to three years ago.

"Council introduced a policy that would mean that you had to tidy up your land, or pay an increased contribution to what's happening here in the city. So it's good to see that policy working."

And he hopes the revised 'Dirty Dozen' list will help dust them out over the next 12 months, allowing the central city to continue its regeneration.

- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air