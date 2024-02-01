Driver taken to hospital after Banks Peninsula crash

The driver of a vehicle that plunged 50m down a bank and into a stream was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a moderate condition.

A police spokesperson said they were called to Port Levy-Pigeon Bay Rd on Banks Peninsula about 2.20pm on Wednesday.

The spokesperson said the vehicle went down the bank before going into the stream.

Fire and Emergency NZ were called to the scene but the driver managed to get himself out of the vehicle.

St John sent an ambulance to the scene. One patient was assessed on site and taken to Christchurch Hospital in a moderate condition.