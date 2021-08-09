Dyers Pass Rd reopens after snowfall

One of the main roads connecting Banks Peninsula to Christchurch was closed due to snow and a vehicle breakdown this morning.

A Transport for Christchurch spokesperson said Dyers Pass Rd was closed about 8.50am on Monday between the Sign of the Takahe and the Governors Bay Rd junction. The road was re-opened 10.15am.

Summit Rd was also closed between Gebbies Pass Rd and Dyers Pass Rd. Summit Rd was still closed as of 10.15am on Monday.