Monday, 9 August 2021

Updated 10.30 am

Dyers Pass Rd reopens after snowfall

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    One of the main roads connecting Banks Peninsula to Christchurch was closed due to snow and a vehicle breakdown this morning.

    A Transport for Christchurch spokesperson said Dyers Pass Rd was closed about 8.50am on Monday between the Sign of the Takahe and the Governors Bay Rd junction. The road was re-opened 10.15am.

    Summit Rd was also closed between Gebbies Pass Rd and Dyers Pass Rd. Summit Rd was still closed as of 10.15am on Monday.

