Embracing AI could 'improve democracy' - ECan councillor

Environment Canterbury councillor Joe Davies (right) and his father, Hurunui district councillor Tom Davies. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

A Canterbury regional councillor wants his council to stay ahead of the opportunities and challenges with artificial intelligence.

Speaking to Local Democracy Reporting, Environment Canterbury's (ECan) youngest councillor, Joe Davies, 30, said councils need to get ahead by engaging with new technology but also being aware of the risks.

‘‘You can either be reactive or you can get ahead, but I think new technology can actually improve democracy.

‘‘It is about being open to going with the tide instead of resisting it because sometimes governments are good at resisting change.’’

ECan councillors have backed a motion by Davies, asking staff to provide a report on the establishment of an AI working group.

New Zealand councils are already using new planning AI software to help navigate the complexity and speed up the consenting process, Davies said.

Apps like Send Snap Solve could enhance local government, Environment Canterbury councillor Joe Davies says. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

New technology also has the ability to enhance democracy, he said.

‘‘I believe there is a new generation of politics, particularly among young people.

‘‘People actually do like democracy. They do like voting, if they can buy into it.

‘‘You can imagine what it would be like having a regional council app on your phone where you could vote on how your rates are spent.’’

Under the proposal, Davies would chair a working group comprising Crs Nick Ward, Claire McKay, Deon Swiggs and Tutehounuku Korako, along with staff representatives.

The working group would work with staff and invite expert speakers to talk about advances and the risks of new technologies, Davies said.

The proposal was not supported by all councillors, with Crs Genevieve Robinson and Paul Dietsche raising concerns about cyber security and the amount of energy AI requires.

Robinson said AI has a reputation as an ‘‘energy hog’’.

Dietsche said the carbon footprint of AI ‘‘is still to be dealt with’’.

North Canterbury councillors Claire McKay and Grant Edge backed the proposal.

‘‘If we don’t start understanding AI and the risks, then I think we are going to left in the dust,’’ McKay said.

Staff are due to report back to ECan’s strategy and policy committee on April 2.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.