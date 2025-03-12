Community stalwart dies after battling rare degenerative brain disorder

John MacDonald. File photo

Queenstown community stalwart John MacDonald died peacefully in Christchurch on Saturday, following a lengthy battle with Multiple System Atrophy-P.

MacDonald, 67, spent five years as a Queenstown Lakes district councillor, during which time he chaired the Mayoral Housing Taskforce and served on the Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust.

He stepped down in early 2021, due to his declining health.

He was the founding chairman of Destination Queenstown and chairman of the Queenstown Winter Marketing Group.

MacDonald also spent eight years in various governance roles with Health New Zealand Southern - Te Whatu Ora, formerly known as the Southern District Health Board.

MSA-P is a rare, progressive neurodegenerative disorder that affects the brain. It can cause symptoms similar to Parkinson's disease, such as loss of balance, stiffness and tremors.

There is no cure for MSA-P and the symptoms tend to worsen over time, causing people to lose mobility.

An obituary for MacDonald will follow soon.