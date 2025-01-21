Easing Hornby's traffic woes a high priority for 2025

Easing traffic congestion is high on the agenda for the Greater Hornby Residents Association. PHOTO: JACK WARD

Finding a safe fix to ease traffic flow through Hornby is a key priority this year for the Greater Hornby Residents Association.

Chair Derek Phelps said congestion is not new, but a continual problem.

“Traffic is a nightmare. (There’s) no foreseeable plan – the motorway was supposed to take 40-60% of traffic flow, but nothing I’ve seen shows that is the case.

“I’ve been on this for the last five years and will keep bringing it up in mayoral forums.”

Derek Phelps.

Phelps said at the last mayoral forum on November 19 when he raised the subject of a traffic plan for Greater Hornby, a council staff member told him not to expect an answer anytime soon.

“It is a sad state when you have Hornby as a gateway south from the airport and it’s the first thing travellers see because if you come south you have to go through Hornby.

“The worst time is around 3pm when school is out. Before Christmas, Main South Rd was bumper to bumper from Carmen Rd past Neils St and at times backed up to Springs Rd.”

Hornby councillor Mark Peters said easing traffic woes was also on his agenda this year.

“It is on my radar to improve safety in the touchpoints in the Hornby area through visibility and planning, and how we can take our city centre back.”

Peters would like more engagement with New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA).

He said Hornby was mentioned by NZTA in its 2024-27 National Land Transport Programme (in regards to improving safety at intersections on SH1 and reducing delays caused by crashes).

Phelps said the residents association has a really good relationship with Peters.

“We have constant communications, he comes to all meetings and even pours the tea at the monthly market – he is fighting for the good of Hornby.”

An annual calendar was being finalised, Phelps said.

It would include events such as fun days, kids’ disco nights, and an Easter egg hunt.

The first meeting of the year for the Greater Hornby Residents Association is on January 26 at 2pm.

Meetings are held on the last Sunday of the month at the Hornby Club.

Phelps said anyone is welcome to attend.

“We want people to come and talk about issues they have in Hornby.”