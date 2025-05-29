ECan to push for commuter train from Rangiora and Rolleston to Chch

PHOTO: ODT FILES

The idea of a commuter train taking passengers from Rangiora and Rolleston into Christchurch is gathering steam, but not everyone is on board.

Environment Canterbury (ECan) voted to approach KiwiRail to assist in preparing a business case for a Rangiora to Rolleston passenger rail service.

Councillor Joe Davies moved the motion, which was passed unanimously by councillors at a meeting on Tuesday.

He said a Rangiora to Rolleston service would be ‘‘an easy win’’, compared to the proposed mass rapid transit rail service in Christchurch, as the infrastructure is already in place.

‘‘We can’t wait 20 or 30 years, we need it in five to 10 years.

‘‘There’s a corridor already in place so there would be significantly lower set up costs compared to the mass rapid transit proposal and this is an opportunity to link Rangiora and Rolleston to the city.’’

The proposed route covers 54.7km and links Rolleston and Rangiora with central Christchurch and serves 13 stations.

As housing developments have grown, so has the commuting time to the city.

Cr Davies said once the service was in place, a mass rapid transit service could be built off it.

The service could easily be extended to link with towns like Amberley, Ashburton and Timaru, and into Otago and Southland using existing rail infrastructure.

‘‘Greater Christchurch is the population centre so that’s where it needs to start,’’ Cr Davies said.

Under the proposal, chairperson Craig Pauling, deputy chair Deon Swiggs and Cr Davies will meet with other councils to prepare a position statement before meeting with KiwiRail’s board in September.

ECan would fund the business case and has set aside funding in year four of the 2024/34 Long Term Plan for a possible rail project.

Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon said he is interested in the idea.

‘‘We regularly get submissions from residents who like the idea of rail from Rangiora to Christchurch.

‘‘I will be interested to hear the response from KiwiRail.’’

KiwiRail executive general manager passenger, Tracey Goodall, said there is a clear process for considering the viability of passenger rail.

‘‘It starts with the local councils, who understand their communities’ public transport needs best, and talking to Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency.

‘‘KiwiRail is happy to provide rail expertise into any business case, including rolling stock (carriage) availability and costs.’’

Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey said previous reports have indicated commuter rail on the main trunk line is unworkable due the Addington station not being close to where the majority of people work these days and the lack of a passing lane to accommodate freight.

‘‘Rather than coming up with pie in the sky motions, ECan should focus on reducing rates which have rapidly increased - putting more pressure on ratepayers in a cost-of-living crisis.’’

Rail Minister Winston Peters is overseas and unavailable for comment.

Opposition transport spokesperson Tangi Utikere said Labour supports the use of rail as ‘‘an environmentally friendly’’ option for passengers and freight.

‘‘If a business case provided strong rationale Labour would be open to supporting passenger rail from Rangiora to Rolleston.’’

Longtime rail advocate John McCaskey said the service could easily be extended into the Hurunui district.

‘‘Count the number of people travelling in a car on their own. If they could park up at Waipara and take the train you would be on to a winner.

‘‘Waipara is sitting there waiting to be used with the infrastructure and the terminus, and we have the feeder lines from Hawarden and Scargill - everything is still there.’’

Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger said he supported looking into any public transport options that would assist the region as it continues to grow.

Selwyn Mayor Sam Broughton backed any conversation that advances the potential for a Mass Rapid Transit solution connecting Rolleston, Rangiora and Christchurch City.

"It is important that all MRT options, including rail and other transport modalities, be thoroughly weighed against each other in terms of costs, benefits, and long-term viability.

The work on this is currently underway with the Greater Christchurch Partnership (GCP).

"I look forward to Canterbury Regional Council coming back to GCP members with options and intel they gain through their kōrero with KiwiRail. This will help inform our wider thinking about public transport in the region."

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.