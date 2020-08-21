By-election: Seven candidates to vie for community board seat

Photo: Newsline / CCC

Voters in Christchurch’s Central Ward will get to exercise their democratic right to vote twice in October.

Seven candidates have put their names forward to represent the Central Ward at the Linwood-Central-Heathcote Community Board by-election, which is being held on 16 October – one day before New Zealand’s re-scheduled General Election.

The seven candidates competing for the board seat, left vacant by the retirement of Sally Buck due to ill health, are:

Clive Antony (Independent Citizens)

Faimeh Burke (Independent)

Celeste Donovan (Independent)

Sunita Gautam (Labour)

Wayne Hawker (Independent)

Paul Lonsdale (Independent)

John Stringer (Independent)

The by-election is being conducted via postal vote.

Electoral officer Jo Daly was pleased to see so many candidates put their names forward.

"While 16 October is the official date for the by-election, enrolled voters in the Central Ward will be able to start voting once they receive their voting papers from Thursday 24 September," she said.

"If you are not yet on the electoral roll, you can still enrol and get a special vote," Daly said.

To vote, you need to: