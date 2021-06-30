Electric Avenue Music Festival: 10,000 tickets to Christchurch event sold in two days

The Electric Avenue Music Festival will be the first stop on Lorde's upcoming New Zealand tour. Photo: Getty Images

Tickets have gone on sale for Christchurch's Electric Avenue Music Festival - the first stop on Lorde's upcoming New Zealand tour.

The festival will kick off at North Hagley Park on February 26 next year.

Tickets went on sale at noon on Monday and are expected to sell out quickly. if previous years are anything to go by.

Callam Mitchell, director of Team Event, said ticket sales to date have been very strong.

He said 10,000 have so far been sold.

A general admission ticket will set you back $139.90 - tickets for a VIP experience have already sold out.

Lorde was announced as the headline act last week after the release of her hit single, Solar Power.

She will be joined by Drax Project, Harper Finn, Lee Mvtthews, Summer Thieves and funk rock group Supergroove.

A full line-up for the festival is due out in September.

Lorde will embark on a tour of the country in February and March next year which includes dates in Auckland, Christchurch, Lower Hutt, Upper Moutere, Havelock North, and New Plymouth. She is playing outdoor venues fitting with the summer theme of her new song.

The tour begins in Christchurch, before a show at Upper Moutere's Neudorf Vineyards and heads back across the Cook Strait for a show at Lower Hutt's Days Bay on March 1.

The singer continues the tour with dates at Havelock North's Black Barn Vineyards and New Plymouth's TSB Bowl of Brooklands before concluding with an epic finale at Auckland's Outer Fields, Western Springs, on March 5.

Electric Avenue drew about 30,000 people earlier this year, with tickets sold out a month in advance.

• Buy your tickets here.